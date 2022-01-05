Omicron surge begins in Elko County

ELKO – Coronavirus cases have shot up 60% in Elko County over the past week as the omicron variant spreads into rural Nevada.

The county reported 116 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 70 a week ago.

The first three cases of the omicron variant were detected in Elko County on Dec. 20, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. Over the past 10 days it has grown to 60% of cases compared with 40% delta.

Omicron has yet to be detected in other Nevada counties surrounding Elko, according to NSPHL.

Omicron is known to spread much faster than other variants but is believed to cause less severe disease, especially among the vaccinated. Elko is now reporting 35% of residents are vaccinated.

A total of 73 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elko County last week. Most were in Elko and Spring Creek. Five were in Wells, three tribal, three in West Wendover, two in Carlin and one in Jackpot.

Hospitalizations in Elko County have held fairly steady. The current patient count is 13, compared with 15 in the week before Christmas.

Deaths were also steady with five reported in November and five in December.

Elsewhere in Nevada, Clark County is seeing a major surge. The test positivity rate hits 17.7% on Monday, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

“Clark County reported 38 deaths after four consecutive days of no reported deaths,” the station said.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Clark County, with 953 patients on Monday.

Omicron was first detected in Clark County less than three weeks ago and now accounts for more than one quarter of all cases.

