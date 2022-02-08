Omicron variant peaked quickly in Elko County

ELKO – Virus sampling at Elko’s sewage treatment plant illustrates the dramatic rise and fall of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

A chart produced by Biobot Analytics shows a big surge in concentration beginning around the first of January and accelerating at a rapid pace over the next three weeks, then dropping back down at an even faster rate.

The normalized virus concentration increased from around 350,000 genome copies per liter of sewage in early January to around 5 million near the end of January. The sampling quickly dropped to around 1.5 million as of Feb. 1.

Previous peaks last winter and in the fall of 2021 reached around 1.75 million.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County increased to more than 400 in January before dropping, and stood at 148 on Monday.

Hospitalizations increased to 13 as of Monday, after dropping to the low single digits in mid-January. The level of hospitalizations is still far below the peak last fall when patient levels topped 40.

Elko County reported one death over the weekend, raising the total to 128.

COVID case rates posted by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services remain high because they are counted over a 30-day period. Based on a 14-day running average, the statewide rate peaked at more than 5,700 cases and has since dropped to around 1,700.

The state reported Monday that its Nevada Health Response website has been updated with the initial locations for Nevadans to pick up at-home COVID-19 tests, but the closest rural location is Ely at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

