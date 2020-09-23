On the horizon: H2GO Watersports looks ahead after profitable summer

SPRING CREEK – As the sun sets on an eventful summer, the Chacon family makes plans for next season.
The owners of H2GO Watersports saw the brand new family-operated business flourish, expanding it from South Fork Reservoir to the Spring Creek Marina within months.
On the first Saturday of September, customers flocked to the rental shop, a converted covered picnic table at the Spring Creek Marina, renting kayaks, paddleboards, life jackets for a few hours of play on the water.
“We’ve been very busy South Fork and saw the need at the Marina,” Floyd Chacon said. “We live in a town that has a short summer. People don’t want to invest and maintain the equipment.”
Since opening at the Marina in mid-August, the Chacons saw more people visiting the amenity, thanks in part to colorful kayaks and paddleboards on the water and an inflatable trampoline rented by all ages.
“The reaction has been super positive,” Chacon said, adding the business has been a much-needed presence at the amenity to deter vandalism.
“We have security cameras here and on the dock,” Chacon added. “The association is planning on bringing a lot more cameras. We’ll take care of the trash bags and the bathrooms all day. That’s going to be a big difference.”
Activity picks up during the mid-afternoons, said Cassandra Chacon, Floyd’s wife. “I’ve never seen so many kids and families on the beach,” she said.
When the Chacons opened, they adhered to COVID-19 regulations, wearing masks and sanitizing each piece of equipment as it was returned, even soaking life vests and paddles in sanitizer.
“We haven’t had any issues, thank God,” Floyd Chacon said. “Our employees have been safe. No one has gotten sick at South Fork.”
The Chacons are longtime residents of Spring Creek. Chacon and his son, Preston, opened H2GO in South Fork earlier in the summer.
The Spring Creek Association approved a five-year contract with H2GO on July 22, 2020, which fits into the association’s plans for revitalizing the amenity, Chacon said.
A 1.4-mile paved walking path outlines the Marina for joggers and walkers. A sand volleyball court was installed this summer, adding to the installation of playground and exercise equipment.
The association also has plans to remove the Canadian geese, in cooperation with federal and state officials, said Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager.
This fall, work will begin on the Marina’s water quality, thanks to Sam Billin, president and founder of Linkan Engineering.
Billin said his interest in the Marina started with his son, who visited the Marina more frequently this summer. He was impressed by the improvements such as the floating docks and mentioned that the next step was cleaner water.
“It’s definitely driven by the improvements they’ve made,” Billin said.
Before cold weather sets in, Billin explained he plans to test the water quality and begin researching how to clean the water and find the source of algae growth that rapidly grows in certain areas.
“The whole vision is to dredge the swim area, move the mud and debris and replace it with more sand on the beach,” Chacon described.
“The goal is to walk out to the swim area and see down to the sand,” he added. “It’s the water quality we’re chasing, not only to filter the swim area but the entire Marina.”
As the warm weather lasted into Labor Day weekend, the family stayed busy until its waning days, closing on Sept. 18.
For the Chacons, the summer was a profitable and popular venture and they started to dream about next year.
Next summer, Chacon said they would build a permanent cabana at the Marina and, in the offseason, make plans to offer food and beverage at both locations.
Next year, other plans include fishing docks along the shore that will move anglers away from the swim area, and Chacon intends to install a floating water park.
The summer gave everyone a taste of what is on the horizon for next year, especially after seeing the time and effort put into the Marina by the Chacons and the association.
Partnered with Billin’s expertise for clean water along with the association’s drive for improvement, Chacon said H2GO’s investment into the Marina would be a “game-changer” for the amenity and Spring Creek.
“The community needs this,” he said.
