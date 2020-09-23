On the horizon: H2GO Watersports looks ahead after profitable summer

Billin said his interest in the Marina started with his son, who visited the Marina more frequently this summer. He was impressed by the improvements such as the floating docks and mentioned that the next step was cleaner water.

“It’s definitely driven by the improvements they’ve made,” Billin said.

Before cold weather sets in, Billin explained he plans to test the water quality and begin researching how to clean the water and find the source of algae growth that rapidly grows in certain areas.

“The whole vision is to dredge the swim area, move the mud and debris and replace it with more sand on the beach,” Chacon described.

“The goal is to walk out to the swim area and see down to the sand,” he added. “It’s the water quality we’re chasing, not only to filter the swim area but the entire Marina.”

As the warm weather lasted into Labor Day weekend, the family stayed busy until its waning days, closing on Sept. 18.

For the Chacons, the summer was a profitable and popular venture and they started to dream about next year.

Next summer, Chacon said they would build a permanent cabana at the Marina and, in the offseason, make plans to offer food and beverage at both locations.