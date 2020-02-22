One injured in fight at Wells honor camp

ELKO – A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at the Wells Honor Camp, leading to a rumor that prisoners might have escaped.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said one person was injured but no one escaped.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and secured the perimeter after they were called in.
“We went in and cleared the scene,” Narvaiza said.
They were called in the early afternoon and left around 5 p.m. after a state prison team arrived.
Narvaiza said the incident apparently started with some “trash talk” between two inmates, then escalated to include six people.
One of the inmates was knocked unconscious and suffered lacerations. Narvaiza said he was transported to an infirmary at the maximum security in prison in Ely for treatment.
The other inmates involved in the fight may be taken to that more secure facility as well.
Narvaiza said he did not know how the escape rumor started but deputies counted everyone and all were accounted for.
Besides the sheriff's department, additional backup from was called in from the Nevada Highway Patrol, City of Elko Police Department and Nevada Department of Wildlife.
"The Wendover Police Department is warning area residents of possible prison escapees from the Wells Nevada Department of Corrections prison camp, which is located 45 miles west of Wendover," stated the announcement.
It included a note describing the situation as a "prison riot," and said "staff under threat as some prisoners may have escaped."
