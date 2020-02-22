One injured in fight at Wells honor camp

ELKO – A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at the Wells Honor Camp, leading to a rumor that prisoners might have escaped.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said one person was injured but no one escaped.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and secured the perimeter after they were called in.

“We went in and cleared the scene,” Narvaiza said.

They were called in the early afternoon and left around 5 p.m. after a state prison team arrived.

Narvaiza said the incident apparently started with some “trash talk” between two inmates, then escalated to include six people.

One of the inmates was knocked unconscious and suffered lacerations. Narvaiza said he was transported to an infirmary at the maximum security in prison in Ely for treatment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The other inmates involved in the fight may be taken to that more secure facility as well.

Narvaiza said he did not know how the escape rumor started but deputies counted everyone and all were accounted for.