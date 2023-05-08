ELKO – County firefighters extinguished a residential fire early Sunday morning that injured one occupant.

Elko County Fire Station and volunteers from Lamoille, Ten Mile, and Elko VFDs responded to the blaze on Smokey Drive in Spring Creek shortly before 6 a.m.

On arrival crews found the fire was “fully involved” on the porch and was extending into the structure as they began working to extinguish it.

“The fire extended from the porch to the attic of the structure,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

One occupant sustained minor injuries. The patient was transported by Elko County Ambulance to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The report did not indicate a possible cause of the fire.