WEST WENDOVER – A public hearing on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana sales is coming Dec. 18, but one person spoke against the plan at West Wendover City Council’s Dec. 4 meeting, asking whether the city wants “to become a mecca for weed.”
“You still have a choice to block a store” that would sell recreational marijuana, said Michael Christensen, who was elected to the West Wendover Recreation Board in November. “Why bring more degrading businesses to town?”
He spoke during the public comment period prior to first reading of an amended code to allow recreational marijuana sales in addition to the medical marijuana sales already approved. The second reading at the 7 p.m. Dec. 18 meeting would be followed by final council action.
Christensen told the council half of the population doesn’t want recreational sales, and he maintained that Kathy Durham was elected to the council because “she cares about West Wendover” rather than simply because she would support recreational sales. Councilman John Hanson, who opposed recreational sales, was defeated last month.
Christensen also questioned whether the jobs the store would bring would be high paying or $12 an hour jobs, and urged the city to look at other economic development opportunities. Mayor Daniel Corona said last month there would be 38 jobs created with the retail outlet.
“Taxes and jobs don’t outweigh the other effects,” Christensen said. “I ask you to vote no on it.”
Easier access to recreational marijuana wouldn’t be good for teen-agers, either, he said, commenting that marijuana could be a starter drug for young people and lead to use of harder drugs.
West Wendover City Council voted Nov. 20 to begin the process for recreational sales, after Councilwoman Jasie Holm asked that the proposal be put on the agenda. The proposed amendment allows only one retail dispensary in a dual use with a medical marijuana dispensary.
“Thus, in order to operate the more profitable recreational dispensary of which only one license will be granted, the licensee is also required to take on the less profitable medical dispensary business,” West Wendover City Manager Chris Melville said in a memo to the council.
Melville said the dual-use language was proposed by Deep Roots Harvest. The Mesquite-based company already is leasing three acres from the city in the industrial park to build a medical dispensary.
The proposed amendment would modify accessory uses to allow the recreational dispensary to offer clothing, novelties and related paraphernalia.
Melville told the council this week that Deep Roots Harvest may be applying for business licensing about the time of the Dec. 18 council meeting. The company estimates opening in West Wendover next summer.
If the council approves recreational sales at the Dec. 18 meeting, the amended ordinance is estimated to go into effect 20 days after adoption.
