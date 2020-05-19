One new case of coronavirus reported today in Elko County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is reporting one new positive COVID-19 case for Elko County.

The new case is a man in his 70s who is self-isolating at home. He is a close contact of another confirmed case.

“Upon notification, the local contact tracing team started the investigation process,” reported the county. “In effort to protect the privacy of patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”

Elko County’s total now stands at 22 confirmed cases, eight of which are active, 13 recovered and one death.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing began Monday at the Walmart parking lot in Elko. The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-9 a.m., weather permitting.

Those with questions regarding testing and appointments may call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

There have been 7,046 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nevada and 365 deaths as of Tuesday morning.