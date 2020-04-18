One new coronavirus case in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County’s coronavirus case total is back up to 12, after a new case was confirmed Saturday.
“The latest case is a male who is self-isolating at home,” announced the county. “The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is working to identify close contacts that are at risk to prevent further spread of the virus. In effort to protect the privacy of the patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”
The count had dropped to 11 after it was determined that one of the cases was a Lander County resident.
Statewide, there have been 3,626 confirmed cases and 151 deaths.
