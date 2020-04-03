One new coronavirus case reported Friday in Elko

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO — One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Elko County was reported Friday by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight in Elko County.

The man in his 40s is isolating at home and is a close contact to other confirmed positive cases.

“Based on current information, close contacts of the individual are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus,” stated a release from Elko County.

A third positive case has made a full recovery and will be returning to work.

Two new cases were reported Thursday. One is a man in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case. He had other close contacts who are isolating as well.

The other is a woman in her 30s who is isolating at home. The origin of that case remains under investigation.

Elko and Humboldt County have seen a comparable number of cases while many other rural Nevada counties are still apparently virus-free.