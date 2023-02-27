ELKO – Winter weather advisories have been issued for nearly all of northeastern Nevada as a large storm system is expected to deliver two blasts of snow Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is initially predicting accumulations of 1-4 inches in valleys and 4-7 inches in mountain areas with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches,” stated the advisory.

The detailed forecast discussion issued early Monday morning says:

A pair of winter systems will impact the silver state for the next couple of days. The first of these is already producing light snow showers across the silver state. As it continues to pass across the region it will likely produce and additional one to three inches for the Nevada valleys. The mountains will see more snow with amounts most likely between half and a full foot of additional snowfall.

The second system will arrive right on heels of the first system with no to only brief break in the snowfall. This second system will bring heavier snowfall leading to increased snow accumulations compared to the first system. The valleys will likely see between 2 to 5 inches of new snowfall. Localized valley areas near the mountain ranges with favorable alignment of upslope lift can see even higher snowfall amounts. The mountains themselves will likely see and additional half to full foot of more snowfall with this second system.

The passage of both systems will cause gusty winds across the whole of the silver state. Gusts will average in the 30s to 40s mph range with some stronger gusts in the 50s mph range. The winds will finally weaken, from north to south during the afternoon to the overnight hours of Tuesday. These gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow through both today and Tuesday.

Icy road conditions and difficult travel conditions are expected through Tuesday due to the snowfall, blowing/drifting snow, and strong gusty winds. Since the expected impacts of the second system will be on par if not greater than the current ongoing system so the Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to cover Tuesday as well as today.

The passage of both these system will cause the temperatures to fall for the next couple of days. Highs will likely be in the 20s to 30s with lows in the single digits to tens.

While the snow is expected to move out of the region Wednesday, another round is forecast for this weekend.