One year later, Elko nurse looks back on New York experience, backlash

Less experienced nurses were given crash courses in how to program and manage ventilators. Sirotek herself had to give quick lessons for nurses, and showed them which apps to download to calculate medication dosages.

With just a few more days to go in her contract, Sirotek was assigned a Black, middle-aged patient who was “COVID resolved.” She was hoping to see him weaned off the ventilator and discharged.

Instead, she said she was ordered to administer a medication not approved by the FDA but under clinical trial.

She refused, which nurses have a right to do under the Code for Ethical Conduct for Nurses.

The next day Sirotek was assigned new patients, which is common. But she was concerned about what might happen to the patient, so she tried calling and emailing agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Justice civil rights division, and the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services. She even tried The New York Times, Black Lives Matter and an LGBTQ Black advocacy group but no one responded during the shutdown.

With no other options, Sirotek decided to record her video on May 4 and post it for the world to see.