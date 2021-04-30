One year later, Elko nurse looks back on New York experience, backlash

ELKO – It has been nearly a year since an Elko nurse posted a video tearfully describing her experiences at New York City hospitals during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It immediately went viral, turning her life upside down and making her a lightning rod for controversy.
The 23-minute video was filmed on May 4 by Nicole Sirotek at an unidentified hospital. While she believed she was blowing the whistle on medical negligence and mismanagement, a year later Sirotek finds it difficult to see how her actions benefited anyone.
“Nothing good has come from that video,” she said. Since returning home, Sirotek has endured more downs than ups. Most of her friends and colleagues in the local medical community turned their back on her and publicly discredited her on social media.
She’s also been accused of being a crisis actor, a conspiracy theorist, a communist, a fame-seeker, a glory-hound and everything in between.
Why did she risk her reputation and career to reveal what she witnessed while working in an inner city hospital for three weeks, blaming some of the deaths on incompetence, mismanagement and racism-driven negligence?
When the pandemic began, Sirotek said she followed all the rules to keep her and her family safe from the virus. She masked up, sanitized her groceries and restricted visitors to her home.
A registered nurse for 10 years, Sirotek has served as a flight nurse and had experience with viral outbreaks overseas. She was also FEMA-trained in triage and mass casualty critical care, and understood what she was getting into when a year ago she signed a 21-day contract to travel to New York, answering the call from the state for more healthcare workers to care for the influx of COVID-19 patients.
She was assigned to the front lines, working on the intensive care unit floor of a busy hospital in a borough heavily populated with minorities. For legal reasons, Sirotek declined to name the two hospitals she worked at during her stay.
On the way to New York, the lead nurse briefed the volunteers on what to expect when they arrived, but Sirotek was already familiar with virus outbreak protocols and wore a 3M respirator mask as she traveled.
“As long as you have gloves, eye protection and a respirator mask, you’re fine,” Sirotek said.
Upon arriving, Sirotek said her first 48 hours were “chaos, because people were dying so fast.” She said she was also was told that all patients had an automatic Do Not Resuscitate order, which didn’t seem right to her. “That’s not how it works.”
As time went on Sirotek said she witnessed multiple deaths that she believed were due to poor care, not Covid-19.
Sirotek said during her shifts it became clear to her that the majority of nurses did not have the training to handle the pressures of an ICU, the overflow of patients, or know how to manage ventilators. She recalled seeing obstetric nurses, operating room nurses and school nurses brought in to the hospital to work on the front lines.
“How could they just let a new grad walk in there?” Sirotek asked. “They let anybody walk in there because they thought a nurse is a nurse.”
Nurses with less experience could have been paired up with ICU-skilled nurses to clean and provide one-on-one patient care such as bathing and repositioning and range of motion, she said.
“We could have done team nursing … We could have had such better patient outcomes and patients could have lived.”
The CDC reported the New York City death toll between March 11 and May 2 was approximately 20,000.
In an order issued March 18, 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed nurses from other states to work there without a New York license. State lawmakers also approved “blanket protections against civil and criminal liability for frontline workers as well as hospital executives” as the virus raged across New York, according to a report in the Daily News.
Sirotek believes supervisors and administrators also placed inexperienced doctors and residents into life-or-death situations that they were not trained to handle.
The hospitals and staff were in basic survival mode, Sirotek said. Trash bins filled up and catheter bags overflowed in patients’ rooms because there was no one available to clean the rooms.
She saw everyone on the ICU floors simply trying to get through the overload of patients, and hopefully, send them home.
“They’re just trying to adapt and survive as fast as they can,” she said in her video. ”If you can get them even discharged, that is an act of God.”
Many of Sirotek’s patients were minorities, mostly Hispanic. But communication with them was difficult, and became worse when the patient was put on a ventilator, she pointed out in her video.
Respiratory therapists were overseeing ventilators for as many as 200 patients, she said.
On most shifts, Sirotek said, nurses were “running code to code,” sometimes leaving a patient on a ventilator without supervised care. Patients who are placed on a ventilator become “100% dependent on the nurse to keep you alive.”
She said she was assigned patients who had died before she entered the room.
Less experienced nurses were given crash courses in how to program and manage ventilators. Sirotek herself had to give quick lessons for nurses, and showed them which apps to download to calculate medication dosages.
With just a few more days to go in her contract, Sirotek was assigned a Black, middle-aged patient who was “COVID resolved.” She was hoping to see him weaned off the ventilator and discharged.
Instead, she said she was ordered to administer a medication not approved by the FDA but under clinical trial.
She refused, which nurses have a right to do under the Code for Ethical Conduct for Nurses.
The next day Sirotek was assigned new patients, which is common. But she was concerned about what might happen to the patient, so she tried calling and emailing agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Justice civil rights division, and the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services. She even tried The New York Times, Black Lives Matter and an LGBTQ Black advocacy group but no one responded during the shutdown.
With no other options, Sirotek decided to record her video on May 4 and post it for the world to see.
“I am literally telling you that they’re murdering these people and nobody will listen to me,” she pleads to viewers.
“I made that video because I’m like, ‘Somebody help me save this guy because he’s going to die.’ Because you become frantic and you know there’s nothing you can do,” she said.
Once the video was posted, Sirotek thought there was a chance it would save her patient. “People would share it, the authorities would come busting in the doors, saying ‘What’s going on here? What’s happening to these people? You’re harming them, don’t do that anymore. We’re here to make sure you don’t kill these people.’ That’s how ignorant I was.”
Back home, Sirotek was shunned and discredited on social media posts by friends and colleagues in the medical community.
“To see the fact that literally everyone turned against me — but I think what hurt me most when I got home was to see all of my ‘friends’ – I’ll do that in air quotes – said about me. My 10 years as a nurse, all my education, credentials, experience, doing codes with people, being in the trenches with people, nothing mattered anymore.”
Sirotek’s video has been posted on YouTube with 1.2 million views, and she estimates that it has been viewed across other social media platforms more than that. She pointed out that those who worked alongside her in those ICUs at the New York hospitals have not come forward to dispute her claims.
“Not a single person has come forward to say, ‘She is a liar, I worked with her,’” Sirotek said.