Online math championship provides new opportunities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARKS — For the first time, the Northern Nevada Math Club Inc. is holding the fifth annual State of Nevada Elementary Math Championship all online on May 2, 2020. Additionally, NNVMath is adding a new online State of Nevada Middle School Math Championship and a State of Nevada High School Math Championship.

NNVMath has been holding a yearly series of local math contests for students in grades 12 and below for five years.

“This is an unprecedented time and it required us to create an online contest taking platform. I’m excited that this will provide a long-term benefit to students undergoing medical treatments and those who do not live reasonably close to Reno/Sparks to attend our regular contests in person, allowing them to participate moving forward. Every child should have access to math opportunities,” said Executive Director Sherry Griffin.

All students in grades 1-12 who reside in the state Nevada are eligible to participate. The State of Nevada Math Championships are exclusively available to Nevada students. Trophies will be awarded to top placers of each grade.

Registration is online at www.NNVMath.org/events and entry fee is $15. Financial support is available by contacting sherry@nnvmath.org.

The Northern Nevada Math Club Inc. is a nonprofit focused on getting more kids excited about math and encourage them to pursue math-based careers. They put the M in STEM. More information and registration for all events and programs are online at www.NNVMath.org/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0