Only 1 new COVID-19 case reported in last 1,031 tests

ELKO – One new COVID-19 case was reported Friday morning, as Elko County slowly receives results from last week’s community-based testing.
The new case is a male in his 40s who is self-isolating at home. The case remains under investigation.
“Upon notification, the local contact tracing team started the investigation process,” reported the county. “In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”
The announcement brings the number up to four new cases reported this week in Elko County.
As of June 5, two confirmed cases recovered, increasing the number of recovered cases to 18, with a total of 27 confirmed positive cases and one death countywide, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
It also showed an increase of 1,031 PCR tests performed from Wednesday’s tally of 2,455 tests, which includes PCR tests gathered from the community-based testing and West Wendover’s COVID-19 testing event.
About 280 tests completed at Highland Manor as a directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak also contributed to the number.
However, results from last week’s community-based testing “are taking longer than expected,” the county stated in Friday’s press release,
The county cited a “higher than normal volume of tests submitted to the lab for processing” as the reason for the delay.
In Nevada, there are 9,266 confirmed cases and 433 deaths, according to the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 191,000 PCR tests have been performed within the state.
