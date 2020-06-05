Only 1 new COVID-19 case reported in last 1,031 tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – One new COVID-19 case was reported Friday morning, as Elko County slowly receives results from last week’s community-based testing.

The new case is a male in his 40s who is self-isolating at home. The case remains under investigation.

“Upon notification, the local contact tracing team started the investigation process,” reported the county. “In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”

The announcement brings the number up to four new cases reported this week in Elko County.

As of June 5, two confirmed cases recovered, increasing the number of recovered cases to 18, with a total of 27 confirmed positive cases and one death countywide, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

It also showed an increase of 1,031 PCR tests performed from Wednesday’s tally of 2,455 tests, which includes PCR tests gathered from the community-based testing and West Wendover’s COVID-19 testing event.