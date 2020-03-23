Only 2 people arrested in Elko County over weekend

March 20

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent, and on a warrant for two counts of felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $52,500

March 21

Mark B. Wakefield, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Powderhouse Road for second-offense driving under the influence; nonsurrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license; no proof of insurance; headlamps not illuminated when required; vehicle in unsafe condition endangering persons or property. Bail: $3,125

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

