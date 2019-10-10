MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Jackpot’s all-state sophomore is running hard, running well.
Hector Ontiveros, as he has done all season, is leading the Jaguars everywhere they compete — also legging out finishes ahead of most athletes from other programs.
Declo High School
During the Oct. 2 meet at Declo (Idaho) High School, Ontiveros topped the entire field of 32 runners — pacing a second-place team finish — opening a 29-second lead with a time of 19:16.
Senior teammate Hugo Sanchez crossed in 19:59 for third place, and sophomore Jonnathan Rios capped the top-10 with a time of 21:19.
Sophomore Deaniel Rangel crossed in 22:02 for 13th place, and junior Andre Gonzalez ranked 23rd in 25:17.
Closing out the roster, sophomore Wesley Sanchez posted a time of 28:21 for 29th place.
Mountain Home Invitational
On Thursday, the Jaguars took part in the Mountain Home Invitational — finishing seventh of nine teams with 195 points.
Ontiveros ran well and placed ninth overall against 65 runners with a time of 18:18.8.
Hugo Sanchez finished 27th in 19:14.1, followed by Rios in 46th with a time of 20:31.8.
Rangel finished in 21:43.4 for 56th place, Gonzalez taking 59th in 23:57.
Sanchez crossed in 28:05.9 for 64th place.
Up Next
The Jaguars will compete on Friday, Oct. 18, during the Wells Invitational, at Chimney Rock Golf Course.
