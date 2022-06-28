 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open burning closed as of June 29

Elko County Fire Protection District

ELKO – Open burning has closed in the unincorporated areas of Elko County effective June 29, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

“Please use caution and be aware of public land fire restrictions when traveling or recreating. Information on fire restrictions managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service in Nevada can be found on www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures,” the Fire District said.

Open vegetation burning will resume “when conditions change with an increase of precipitation and cooler weather.”

The Fire District would like to remind residents of the importance of preparing and maintaining your property with a defensible space of 30 feet or more during wildfire season. Some helpful tips for preparing your home and property can be found at www.livingwithfire.com/.

Please contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960 with any questions.

