ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District is informing all residents of the unincorporated areas of Elko County that open burning of natural vegetation will be closing effective July 1.
“The Fire District would like to remind residents of the importance of preparing your property,” stated the district. “Defensible space of 30 feet or more is crucial during wildfire season. We also ask citizens using burn barrels to adhere to the closing of burning season.”
Helpful tips for preparing your home can be found at www.livingwithfire.info.
During the remainder of the open burning season, county residents are reminded of the following regulations:
- You must get a burn permit through Central Dispatch at 777-7300. If you live in an incorporated city, check your local regulations. Please contact Dispatch every time you burn
- You can only burn natural vegetation (no construction waste or garbage)
- Don’t burn if the wind is blowing over 10mph
- Burning times are from 6 a.m. to noon
- Keep piles small
- You must keep a water hose, shovel, fire extinguisher or equipment nearby
- Must have a responsible adult at the burn site while burning
For questions regarding open burning or preparing your property for wildfire season, contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 738-9960.
“Please use caution when traveling or recreating in the outdoors this summer,” stated the district.
