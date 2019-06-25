ELKO -- The City of Elko Fire Department is informing all residents of the City of Elko that open burning and the issuing of Burn Permits of natural vegetation will be suspended on June 30.
The fire department is also reminding residents to clear the weeds around their homes.
Anyone with questions may contact the department at 775-777-7345.
Open burning is also being suspended in unincorporated areas of the county, effective July 1.
The Elko County Fire Protection District also wants residents to prepare their property for fire.
“Defensible space of 30 feet or more is crucial during wildfire season,” the district stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.