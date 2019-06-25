{{featured_button_text}}
Landscape debris burning
California Wildland Fire Coordinating Group

ELKO -- The City of Elko Fire Department is informing all residents of the City of Elko that open burning and the issuing of Burn Permits of natural vegetation will be suspended on June 30.

The fire department is also reminding residents to clear the weeds around their homes.

Anyone with questions may contact the department at 775-777-7345.

Open burning is also being suspended in unincorporated areas of the county, effective July 1.

The Elko County Fire Protection District also wants residents to prepare their property for fire.

“Defensible space of 30 feet or more is crucial during wildfire season,” the district stated.

