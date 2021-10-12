Open burning resumes Friday

ELKO – Open burning will resume Friday in unincorporated parts of Elko County, after a nearly four-month break due to elevated fire conditions.

Burning hours are 6 a.m. to noon daily, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. All natural vegetation burning must be extinguished by noon.

Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn escapes control, the landowner/permit holder could be responsible for all suppression costs.

Before burning, visit Elko County Fire’s webpage to obtain or update your permit at https://www.elkocountynv.net. Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the link. Your phone number will be your new burn permit number and will be valid 12 months from issue. A copy of your permit and the county’s burning regulations will be emailed to you upon issuance.

• You must notify dispatch prior to burning, at 775-777-7300

• Open burning is restricted to natural vegetation only, no construction or trash materials

• No open burning after noon (warming/cooking fires exempt)

• Do not burn if windy