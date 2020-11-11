Open burning resumes in Elko County

ELKO – Snow has fallen, temperatures have turned cold, and open burning is once again being allowed in Elko County.

The Elko County Fire Protection District opened controlled burning Wednesday morning. Natural vegetation burning hours will be from 6 a.m. to noon daily, announced Division Chief Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Restrictions must still be followed.

“All natural vegetation burning must be extinguished by noon due to the lack of precipitation and increased afternoon winds,” stated the announcement. “Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn escapes control, the land owner/permit holder could be responsible for all suppression costs.”

2020 Burn Permits will remain current and in effect until Dec. 31. Those who have not been issued a permit for 2020 need to call Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to obtain one.

Residents must call dispatch at 775-777-7300 and give them the permit number prior to burning.

The following additional regulations apply:

• Open burning is restricted to natural vegetation only, no construction or trash materials