Open burning suspended immediately
The Elko County Fire Protection District would like to inform all residents of the unincorporated areas of Elko County, open burning including warming/cooking fires will be SUSPENDED effective immediately through Friday, June 25, 2021. This is due the elevated fire weather conditions expected over the next several days. If you any questions, please contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 738-9960 or visit elkocountynv.net on the web.

Open burning will tentatively resume on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 6 a.m.

Steven Hamilton

Division Chief – Prevention

