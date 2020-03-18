Open or closed? Elko businesses respond to governor's coronavirus order

A shortage of toilet paper is also causing problems for the city, he noted.

“There’s no toilet paper left, so people are flushing wipes or paper towels down the toilet,” Andreozzi said after speaking with the mayor. “That is having significant impacts on the treatment plant and backing up the sewer, and it’s creating another potential risk there. So again, another example of the unintended consequences of hoarding. There’s plenty of toilet paper to go around if everybody is sensible about it. But people are putting in other products, including rags, which leads me to believe people have no other choice than to use that for sanitary purposes.”

County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr said Wendover has been overwhelmed with people from the Salt Lake City area going to their grocery store.

Other residents are concerned about their retirement savings as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points on Wednesday, following a high of more than 29,000 earlier this year.

“If anybody has not already dumped out of the stock market, do not do it now,” Karr said. “You’ve already missed the thing. Stay in it, ride this out, and we will be fine.”

Karr said some of his friends have told him they are dumping their 401ks now.