Opening on SCA board after member resigns

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association is looking to fill a vacancy left by Tract 300 Director Pat Plaster, who resigned from the board of directors Wednesday.

Plaster, who has served on the board since 2015, ran unopposed to represent the Sunset Ridge section of Spring Creek.

“Spending more time with family” is her reason for resigning, she said, however, she plans to remain active.

“I plan to stay engaged with our community, it will just be in a different capacity,” Plaster said, adding that she is a member of the Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church.

As a 35-year resident of Spring Creek, Plaster said she and her family have watched what was once a retirement community transform into a family community.

“We love Spring Creek. It’s been wonderful watching it grow,” she said.

Plaster said among the changes she has seen in the homeowners association, she was happy to see the completion of the Fairway Community Center and the construction of Liberty Peak Elementary.

Plaster also said as a resident and a board member, watching the association grow in “openness and transparency” was another milestone for her.