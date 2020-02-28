Opening on SCA board after member resigns

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association is looking to fill a vacancy left by Tract 300 Director Pat Plaster, who resigned from the board of directors Wednesday.
Plaster, who has served on the board since 2015, ran unopposed to represent the Sunset Ridge section of Spring Creek.
“Spending more time with family” is her reason for resigning, she said, however, she plans to remain active.
“I plan to stay engaged with our community, it will just be in a different capacity,” Plaster said, adding that she is a member of the Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church.
As a 35-year resident of Spring Creek, Plaster said she and her family have watched what was once a retirement community transform into a family community.
“We love Spring Creek. It’s been wonderful watching it grow,” she said.
Plaster said among the changes she has seen in the homeowners association, she was happy to see the completion of the Fairway Community Center and the construction of Liberty Peak Elementary.
Plaster also said as a resident and a board member, watching the association grow in “openness and transparency” was another milestone for her.
“Anybody who lives here can go and look at the budget and question the budget and be a part of everything, I’ve really seen that open up as the years have gone by,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Her presence in the association will be missed, said board chair Joshua Park.
“Pat Plaster has long been a public servant and committed resident of Elko County and Spring Creek,” Park said. “Her dedication and selflessness are very much appreciated and have made this HOA a better place to live. She has been a steady voice of reason and advocate of the people. She will be missed by all.”
Her “positive outlook and new ideas” will be missed by the association, added Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.
“Pat has been a dedicated community servant, not only to the SCA but to Elko County,” Bahr said. “She has spent countless hours researching, planning, and helping our Spring Creek community move forward for the better.”
“We wish her the best in her endeavors,” Bahr said.
Plaster first served for 18 months on the Committee of Architecture before running for director of Tract 300.
Before serving on the COA, she retired from Elko County after 20 years as a juvenile detention director.
With Plaster’s resignation, the SCA has started to advertise for qualified candidates who reside in Sunset Ridge to fulfill the rest of the term that ends June 2023.
Applications can be found on the SCAs website or can be picked up at the SCA office at 401 Fairway Blvd. Email completed forms and a letter of intent to jessiebahr@springcreeknv.org by 5 p.m. March 16.
A qualified candidate must be a member of the association, in good standing and be in compliance with the Declaration of Reservations. Should a qualified candidate not be available from Tract 300, the board of directors may consider candidates from other tracts to fill the vacancy.
The board will appoint a director during its regular meeting on March 25, who will have the option to run for the position when the appointment concludes.