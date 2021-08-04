Oregon-California Trails group to hold convention in Elko

ELKO — The Oregon-California Trails Association will celebrate its 39th annual convention from Sept. 13-16 at the Elko Convention Center.
The event will feature keynote addresses from Dr. James Armstead, speaking on “The Social-Political origins of the Westward Migration,” and Dr. Sue Fawn Chung, speaking on “The Chinese Railroad Workers on the Central Pacific.”
Eleven other presentations are scheduled, including one by Dave Vixie and his students, who will share their experience walking on the trail under the same conditions emigrants did, and a presentation by the Forlorn Hope trail runners.
The convention includes guided bus tours to historic sites with a wide range of options including the Fort Ruby, Long Canyon, Guns and Ruts, and Gravelly Ford Tours.
The Fort Ruby Tour features a tour of the Fort Ruby site by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service archaeologists who excavated the site in recent years. Shoshone and emigrant use of this part of the Hastings Cutoff will also be discussed.
The Long Canyon tour features a tour of Nevada Gold Mine’s Long Canyon mine site, a visit to the historic Settler’s Cabin, and a stop along the Central Pacific Railroad grade.
Many examples of trail traces and swales around the Wells area are featured in the Guns and Ruts tour. A special offering on this tour is a visit to the Jeff Williams Family Gun Museum with over 1,200 firearms dating from the American Revolution to the present.
The Gravelly Ford tour boasts one of the finest examples of parallel Class I trail ruts in Elko County.
Private vehicle and van tours during the convention include an overview of travel, trail use, and history of the Secret Pass area – “The Humboldt River is north – so let’s go south,” and a van tour, with limited space, of ancient pronghorn antelope trap sites. For those eager to walk the trail, a six-mile hike on the Greenhorn Cutoff is planned Sept. 14.
There are also pre-convention tours including an Idaho-OCTA led “California Trail Highlights” tour from Burley, Idaho to the Thousand Springs Valley on Sept. 11-12. On the Lamoille Canyon tour on Sept. 12, local naturalists will share information about glaciation and the natural history in the Ruby Mountains.
There will be a book room throughout the convention with authors sharing information about their books. Banquet dinners featuring Basque cuisine and dancers, and Western cuisine with harmonica entertainment are also planned.
On Sept. 15, from 2:30-5:30 p.m., there will be almost 30 activity stations with demonstrations like cradle board making, basket weaving, buckskin work, the construction of a rabbit fur blanket, information about edible plants, pioneer clothing and cooking and many more. Rumor has it that Jim Bridger, a man from the Mormon Battalion and a Pony Express rider, may be present.
“We are really excited to host this convention in Elko. We have worked hard to provide interesting speakers, tours and activities. We hope to bring over 225 people from all over the county,” said Helen Hankins co-chair of the OCTA Convention Committee. “We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors join in one or more of the many activities offered by this convention.”
For registration and more detailed information about the convention tours and speakers, visit www.octa-trails.org.