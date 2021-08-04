Oregon-California Trails group to hold convention in Elko

ELKO — The Oregon-California Trails Association will celebrate its 39th annual convention from Sept. 13-16 at the Elko Convention Center.

The event will feature keynote addresses from Dr. James Armstead, speaking on “The Social-Political origins of the Westward Migration,” and Dr. Sue Fawn Chung, speaking on “The Chinese Railroad Workers on the Central Pacific.”

Eleven other presentations are scheduled, including one by Dave Vixie and his students, who will share their experience walking on the trail under the same conditions emigrants did, and a presentation by the Forlorn Hope trail runners.

The convention includes guided bus tours to historic sites with a wide range of options including the Fort Ruby, Long Canyon, Guns and Ruts, and Gravelly Ford Tours.

The Fort Ruby Tour features a tour of the Fort Ruby site by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service archaeologists who excavated the site in recent years. Shoshone and emigrant use of this part of the Hastings Cutoff will also be discussed.

The Long Canyon tour features a tour of Nevada Gold Mine’s Long Canyon mine site, a visit to the historic Settler’s Cabin, and a stop along the Central Pacific Railroad grade.

