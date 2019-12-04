Ornaments benefit Camp Lamoille

ELKO – Christmas ornaments commemorating Camp Lamoille are being sold by the Rotary Club of Elko, with all proceeds going toward the Lions Club’s effort to rebuild the camp’s lodge after it was destroyed by a wildfire last year.

The ornaments can be purchased this weekend at the 43rd annual Elko Christmas Bazaar at the Elko Convention Center, and from Northeastern Nevada Museum, the Elko County Treasurer’s office or any Rotary or Lions club member.

The Rotary Club of Elko produces ornaments every year featuring well-known area attractions, with the funds normally going toward scholarships for Elko and Spring Creek high school students. This year the club decided to feature Camp Lamoille and team up with the Lions Club to raise money for its rebuilding fund.

The golden, boxed ornaments come with a description that explains how Camp Lamoille was established in 1939 as a Boy Scouts of America camp. It was acquired by the Lions Club in 1986.

A fire in September 2018 swept up Lamoille Canyon, burning the historic Warner Whipple lodge as it consumed 9,000 acres of forest.