Flu shots

ELKO -- Elko has an outbreak of the flu, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which said one school reported 69 of 351 students with flu symptoms.

Last flu season, Nevada had more than 80 flu-related deaths.

Those under 5 are at highest risk for complications as well as pregnant women, those with medical conditions that weaken the immune system, and those over 65.

The single best way to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each season. Free flu vaccinations will be given from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at Adobe Middle School for ages 6 months and up.

The health division said Nevadans can help prevent the spread of disease by getting vaccinated, washing hands frequently, and covering sneezes and coughs with a bent elbow or a tissue. Stay home when sick until at least 24 hours after the fever has disappeared.

