Outbreak status stays in place for schools in Elko County, masks remain

ELKO — Schools deemed to be experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks in September will continue to be in outbreak status per the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

In a letter to Elko County School District, the Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology stated that no outbreak statuses would be lifted for schools already enforcing universal mask wearing and other mitigation measures highlighted in Directive 048.

“No Elko schools are currently in a situation where the outbreak would be determined over next week,” the letter stated. “After looking at the trends of cases in these schools, we would not be able to deem any outbreak over at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Schools in ECSD currently deemed to be experiencing outbreaks are Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate School, Spring Creek High School, Adobe Middle School, Liberty Peak Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School, Spring Creek Elementary School, Northside Elementary, Grammar No. 2, Mountain View Elementary, Southside Elementary, Wells Combined Schools, Carlin Combined Schools, and Owyhee Combined Schools.

The first schools to report an outbreak of 10 or more positive cases on Sept. 8 were EHS, SCHS and Flag View. The next day, Adobe, Liberty Peak and SCMS announced outbreaks.