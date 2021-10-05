Outbreak status stays in place for schools in Elko County, masks remain

ELKO — Schools deemed to be experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks in September will continue to be in outbreak status per the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
In a letter to Elko County School District, the Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology stated that no outbreak statuses would be lifted for schools already enforcing universal mask wearing and other mitigation measures highlighted in Directive 048.
“No Elko schools are currently in a situation where the outbreak would be determined over next week,” the letter stated. “After looking at the trends of cases in these schools, we would not be able to deem any outbreak over at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
Schools in ECSD currently deemed to be experiencing outbreaks are Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate School, Spring Creek High School, Adobe Middle School, Liberty Peak Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School, Spring Creek Elementary School, Northside Elementary, Grammar No. 2, Mountain View Elementary, Southside Elementary, Wells Combined Schools, Carlin Combined Schools, and Owyhee Combined Schools.
The first schools to report an outbreak of 10 or more positive cases on Sept. 8 were EHS, SCHS and Flag View. The next day, Adobe, Liberty Peak and SCMS announced outbreaks.
These schools are to require students to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing for 28 days, including weekends, or two 14-day infectious cycles.
The Department of Public and Behavioral Health will continue to work closely with schools and monitor the occurrences of disease. Factors taken into consideration to discontinue the universal mask wearing requirement include new cases identified within schools, the level of transmission within the community, and current CDC guidance.
Covid-19 cases in Nevada schools can be viewed and monitored on the State’s COVID-19 School Dashboard.
The data as of last Wednesday listed a total of 437 cumulative student cases and 50 staff cases in Elko County since the start of the school year.
There have been 228 school cases in the 89801 zip code, and 182 in the 89815 zip code.