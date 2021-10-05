 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outbreak status stays in place for schools in Elko County, masks remain
1 comment
alert top story

Outbreak status stays in place for schools in Elko County, masks remain

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County School District
https://www.ecsdnv.net/

ELKO — Schools deemed to be experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks in September will continue to be in outbreak status per the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

In a letter to Elko County School District, the Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology stated that no outbreak statuses would be lifted for schools already enforcing universal mask wearing and other mitigation measures highlighted in Directive 048.

“No Elko schools are currently in a situation where the outbreak would be determined over next week,” the letter stated. “After looking at the trends of cases in these schools, we would not be able to deem any outbreak over at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Schools in ECSD currently deemed to be experiencing outbreaks are Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate School, Spring Creek High School, Adobe Middle School, Liberty Peak Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School, Spring Creek Elementary School, Northside Elementary, Grammar No. 2, Mountain View Elementary, Southside Elementary, Wells Combined Schools, Carlin Combined Schools, and Owyhee Combined Schools.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first schools to report an outbreak of 10 or more positive cases on Sept. 8 were EHS, SCHS and Flag View. The next day, Adobe, Liberty Peak and SCMS announced outbreaks. 

These schools are to require students to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing for 28 days, including weekends, or two 14-day infectious cycles. 

The Department of Public and Behavioral Health will continue to work closely with schools and monitor the occurrences of disease. Factors taken into consideration to discontinue the universal mask wearing requirement include new cases identified within schools, the level of transmission within the community, and current CDC guidance.

Covid-19 cases in Nevada schools can be viewed and monitored on the State’s COVID-19 School Dashboard.

The data as of last Wednesday listed a total of 437 cumulative student cases and 50 staff cases in Elko County since the start of the school year.

There have been 228 school cases in the 89801 zip code, and 182 in the 89815 zip code.

1 comment
2
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird has loads of riders in Elko
Local

Bird has loads of riders in Elko

ELKO – Motorists can oftentimes see people scooting along downtown and in residential Elko neighborhoods, riding electric scooters they rent f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News