ELKO – A small barn was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in Osino.

Elko County Structure Fire Station 21, Ryndon VFD, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, Elko County Ambulance, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 3 p.m.

“The small outbuilding/barn was a total loss and wildland extension was kept to a minimum,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

County officials said the cause of the fire was accidental.