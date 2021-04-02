Outdoor art installations within a day’s drive from Elko

Van Zant claimed he was part Native American and took the new name Chief Rolling Thunder Mountain.

He squatted on a piece of land near Imlay and later bought the property form the owner. He quickly went to work covering his trailer in concrete and stones. He then made a cement sculpture of his deceased son, although he had never before worked in any art medium.

He went on to portray other historically significant Indians, both real and mythological, including Sarah Winnemucca, the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl and Standing Bear from the Ponca Tribe, who was imprisoned for disobeying the “White Man.”

Van Zant attracted followers and a sort of “commune” was formed to house them. Van Zant increased the living area of his monument and added other buildings.

“I’m using the white mans’ trash to build this Indian monument,” he told everyone.

In the 1980s his fame subsided and he became destitute and depressed. In 1989 his wife and new children left. At the end of the year he wrote a letter to his son Dan and shot himself.

Although he did not realize it at the time, Van Zant was creating a “visionary environment.” Some people considered his home to be a junkyard, while others recognized its artistic significance.