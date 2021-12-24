Outdoor School brings stewardship to education

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School has promoted an appreciation of nature and natural resources in four Northern Nevada counties for nearly two decades.

The school was founded by Stephanie Lefevre in 2002. Lafevre wanted to begin a program in outdoor education that would create a responsibility in land stewardship for every age group. Since then, the school has grown and offers both children and adults many opportunities to experience and enjoy nature.

“Being in this field — the natural resources industry — it can be a really competitive field,” said AmeriCorps Naturalist Macy Rohr, who works with the Nevada Outdoor School. “AmeriCorps is really nice because it gives recent graduates the opportunity to get experience. You need experience to then get a competitive job.”

Rohr, who is from Greensburg, Indiana, hopes to work for a national park one day. She enjoys educating people in areas of natural resources. Her bachelor’s degree is in energy geology and natural resources. She minored in biology.

“Being a naturalist here is great because I get to teach different things about different areas and parks. At summer camp we get to go to different parks so I will look up facts about the park and on the way I can be telling the kids about it.”

Rohr was able to pick the place she wanted to serve when she signed up for the program. She arrived in Elko last January.

“She came when we were still doing virtual lessons and maneuvering all that and moved across country in a pandemic in the winter,” said NOS Associate Director Brandolyn Thran.

“I will be staying here a total of two years,” she said.

Rohr is paid a stipend through AmeriCorps and also receives an education award.

“Once you do the end of our term, you get money you can use on previous debt or for going back to school,” she said. “Over the full two years it is about $12,000.”

The candidate has about seven years to use the money.

“I do want to go back to school eventually,” Rohr said.

“I really like being a naturalist and enjoy working with youth. Working here I have been able to network with a lot of people from BLM, the Forest Service and the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group. Hopefully, knowing what I have done here and that I have helped them with their projects, it will help me get a foot in the door a little more than some stranger.”

Through her job with NOS, Rohr has also had training in CPR, first aid, Leave No Trace, Tread Lightly and ATV training. She will soon do archery training.

“[She] is a Water Safety Watcher,” Thran said. “They learn things that keep kids safe.”

“This summer I took a group to Great Basin [National Park,] Rohr said. “We made tons of memories.”

Naturalists typically work with youth ages 4 to 17.

“Nevada is really unique,” Rohr said. “I love how on the Travel Nevada website it calls it “Weird Nevada.” You have two different deserts in one state. I love the mountains. There are no mountains in Indiana. I like all the public land. That is not something we have in Indiana.

“I don’t like wildfires and smoke,” she added.

Meagan Rich, an Elko native, recently joined the NOS team as program coordinator.

“I was looking for something in the teaching field that wasn’t necessarily in a standard classroom and put my degree to use,” said Rich. “It’s right up my alley.”

Rich received her bachelor’s degree in education from Great Basin College.

“I love going in the classrooms and working with the children, I love that aspect of it. Every day I organize and plan, talking with teachers to see when we can come in the classroom and deliver lessons and field experience.”

She works directly with the AmeriCorps naturalists.

“We are looking for some naturalists in January,” Rich said. “We have a couple open positions for Elko and Winnemucca.”

Rich said there are a number of programs the school runs, including Nature After School. In the summer months they run summer camps and Nature at Noon.

“All of our teachers are AmeriCorps people,” Thran said.

“I started with AmeriCorps in 2017,” Thran said. “Then I went away and did my own things and came back in 2019 as staff. I do all of the office stuff. The executive director is Melanie, she is in Winnemucca. I am responsible for Elko and all of our programs. I do all of the operational stuff.”

“We currently serve Elko, Humboldt, Lander and Pershing counties,” Thran said. “We want to get into White Pine and Eureka by the end of the year. We have dreams of doing one-week camps in Eureka. Our camps can be mobilized into any community. We are very self-contained. We lease vans from the Charter School to transport kids. In the past, we had rented vans. We pay for their maintenance costs.”

