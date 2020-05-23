Outside Guide: Clothing for spring survival in the wild

Synthetics are great for moisture wicking, but that in turn creates their one potential drawback. Because they are somewhat hydrophobic, when washing, water and soap cannot fully penetrate and get rid of odor-causing bacteria. You might find your old poly shirts start to smell before you do.

Combining a variety of clothing options — layers — is usually the best strategy for combating changing outdoor temperatures as well as ensuring the maintenance of your body at a comfortable and productive temperature. There are three basic clothing layers. The base layer is your underwear layer that works to wick (move) sweat or moisture off your skin. The middle layer is usually an insulating layer that serves to retain body heat. The outer layer acts like a shell to protect you from the elements, such as sun, rain or wind.

Anticipating the possible weather conditions will help you decide which layers you require as you leave the house, and what may be needed as things change.