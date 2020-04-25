Outside Guide: Spring survival in changing temperatures

When shivering begins, hypothermia is the concern. Hypothermia is a dangerous drop in core temperature and can occur in a variety of circumstances but is usually exacerbated by moisture, from falling in a creek to damp clothes from sweating earlier in the day. Dehydration and alcohol consumption also influence hypothermia. Common symptoms of hypothermia, after shivering, are slurred speech, becoming uncoordinated, and poor decision-making skills. Like heat stroke, hypothermia is a life-threatening condition.

The easiest solution to being prepared in the Great Basin is layers. Layering clothing, or having the option to layer, is critical for survival. Utilization of different fabrics is a wonderful perk to living in the 21st Century. Fabrics like wool and synthetics can keep you warm even if they get wet and cotton will actually help you cool by facilitating evaporation when sweating. But, you must have them with you to utilize them, so don’t be afraid to pack more than you may expect to need. Be aware, and adjust your layers throughout the day, to minimize sweating. Damp clothes, even from sweat, get very cold when the sun goes down. Layers for feet are also important; extra socks or dry socks can be the difference between finishing your adventure comfortable or miserable.