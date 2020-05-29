Outside Guide: Spring survival 'Rule of Three'

While the shady side of your car or trailer is an obvious shelter, the landscape of Nevada may prove difficult for finding it elsewhere. In some areas, the lack of vegetation taller than a foot is a real issue. Carrying a small tarp and parachute cord in your backpack may help alleviate this.

Often we think shelters need to be tall but remember you can also lay under a shelter. Depending on how long you need utilize your shelter, you may need to have an adaptable shelter. Be sure to not use all your resources on one iteration as the shelter may need to be relocated or shifted to accommodate the location change of the sun or the direction of the wind.

It is also important to remember that a shelter does not necessarily need to be a structure. For example, wrapping yourself in your sleeping bag is a form of a shelter. Being aware of how much warmth the ground draws from our bodies is also important. The process of buffering your body from the ground by sitting on your backpack when resting on a cold day, is another form of seeking shelter.

Likewise, if conditions become desperate enough, your backpack may also be utilized as material from which to fashion a structure. Being creative in the use of available materials is encouraged when shelter is required for survival.

Get outside and explore nature! Enjoy the dynamic conditions of spring in the mountains and on your local streets. It is wise to think about shelter alternatives and be prepared to create a shelter so you are not caught unprepared, your life may depend on it.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0