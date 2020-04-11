Outside Guide: Spring survival series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The days are longer, the daffodils and tulips are coming up, and trees are budding – spring is here! This is a great time to get outside and witness the rebirth of the natural world. However, as always, it is important to be prepared when venturing out.

While outdoors, a fun and important activity is to look around and ask yourself, what would I do to survive if I was stuck right here, right now for the next seven days? No one plans on being lost or stranded, so this activity helps prepare you for when it actually occurs. It trains your brain to think about survival requirements and watch for things that may be useful. It also helps reduce panic when the situation arises. This is a great activity to do with children, not to scare them, but to engage their observation and problem-solving skills. It also instills confidence in them so if something happens to the adult, they can handle the situation and not panic.

The classic Rule of Three, humans can survive three weeks without food, three days without water, three hours without shelter and three minutes without oxygen, can help us prioritize our survival needs.