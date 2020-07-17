Outside Guide: Stay safe, even if you are slow and low

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hard core boaters may be out year around, but there are many who only come out when the sun is bright and the temperatures are high. Having access to local reservoirs, lakes, and rivers is something that may come as a surprise to those who are not familiar with Nevada. While mountainous, Nevada also has spectacular water features that attract boaters, fast and loud, as well as slow and low.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is the boating safety, education and enforcement agency. The goal of the Boating Safety Office is to “create a safe boating environment and experience for Nevada boaters.” Their website, ndow.org/boat, provides useful information for boaters of all kind.

People who choose to be slow and low by using canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards are still considered boaters and are subject to many of the same requirements as motorboats. For example, paddlers are required to carry a life jacket that fits properly for anyone on board, and children under the age of 13 are required to wear the life jacket at all times. Regardless of how old you are, or how good a swimmer you are, wearing a life jacket at all times simply makes good sense and puts safety first. Why take a chance and wish you had it on?