Outside Guide: Stay safe, when you are fast and loud

Did you know that boaters born after 1983 who have an engine greater than 15 horsepower must have a “Boaters Card”, earned by taking a 3-hour online course? The Nevada Department of Wildlife teamed up with Boat-Ed to offer this course which teaches motorized boaters how to safely utilize local reservoirs, lakes, and rivers. The course is not limited to motorized boaters, so even if you are a non-motorized low and slow boater, it may be wise to take the course too. Being informed can play an important role in the safety of all! Visit the Nevada Department of Wildlife website at ndow.org/boat to learn more.

Motor boats are super fun, but there are important safety considerations so that a day on the water doesn’t end poorly. First and foremost, always wear your life jacket. With today’s modern designs, life jackets do not have to be bulky and cumbersome; find one that fits you comfortably and you can wear all the time. A life jacket in the boat does you no good when you are in the water.

Next, be aware of the weight limits of your boat. Do not overload. The combined weight of motors, fuel, people, and gear all add up, so plan accordingly and be wise. More people may mean less gear, or vice versa, balance appropriately and pay attention to what your boat can safely carry.