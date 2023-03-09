ELKO – Two Owyhee High School seniors exploring the medicinal benefits of native plants and an Elko High School freshman studying the impact of writing on memory took top honors at the 41st annual Elko County STEM Fair.

More than 461 projects were entered in the event this year at the Elko Convention Center, said STEM Fair co-director Anita Collins.

It was more entries than last year, she said.

The STEM Fair, which also includes STEM Expo booths from community businesses and organizations, was open to the public and schoolchildren on Wednesday.

Collins said the STEM Fair had 31 sponsors.

Owyhee seniors Tzaivi Melendez and Mattison Jones placed first and second, with EHS freshman Sophia Gaytan third.

Melendez took grand first prize and $300 for a continuation of her project on the medicinal properties of elderberries and doza, commonly known as fernleaf biscuit root. Last year she took second place and promised to delve further into the impact of two plants on lung cancer cells.

Melendez said she became interested in studying the plant during Covid-19. “These two plant medicines were widely used within our community for people who had Covid to help them get through their illness,” she said.

Last year she found that elderberry was more effective, but wanted to test her hypothesis further. Melendez traveled to Boise State University with her science teacher and tested her plants on lung cancer cells.

“The main difference between this year’s and last year’s project is the type of lung cancer cell, where they derive from, and the strength,” she explained. Last year’s the cells were in a precancerous stage, but the new cells were from an elderly man who died from lung cancer.

She also changed the traditional preparation of the plants, switching from a tea made from the root to an ethanol extract, and tested the cells under an ethanol control.

Melendez reported she had “really good results” in producing anticancer activity of lung cancer cells, and saw the elderberry become less effective that the doza, which was a switch from last year’s findings.

The study has become Melendez’s “passion project” over the last couple of years” and “opened a lot of doors for me.”

She won a $10,000 four-year scholarship to the University of Arizona to study traditional plant medicines and participated in a round-table discussion with Nevada Humanities.

Still unsure whether she will attend UA, Melendez said she knows “the science field is definitely in the books for me and this is definitely something I want to look further into in the future.”

The results were different than what she anticipated two years ago when she began her study.

“The purpose of my project wasn’t to find a cure for cancer,” Melendez said. “It kills it. It definitely kills cancer and can become a pharmaceutical to cure cancer, but the purpose was to prove traditional knowledge through science.”

“To connect the knowledge that we have as a people of these medicines that we’ve been using for a millennia and that we still use to today to prove that they work and are powerful in their own ways,” she said.

Senior Mattison Jones was the second grand-prize winner, receiving a $250 cash prize. She recalled the day two years ago that her horse was caught on a barbed-wire fence and “cut himself pretty deeply.”

One veterinarian recommended putting the animal down due to the severity of the cut. But Jones said some cowboys from back home said sagebrush would heal her horse’s wound.

The situation came back to Jones when she was asked to do a STEM project, which is the first one she has ever done.

Like Melendez, Jones traveled to BSU to test the sagebrush on bacteria and lung cancer cells.

“I used sagebrush and used an ethanol extract and tea,” she said. “I did it on E. coli and A49 lung cancer cells.”

Her findings didn’t do anything for the E. coli, but did “inhibit some growth on the lung cancer cells, which is really cool. It works. Just say it’s an old Indian trick from back home,” Jones said.

Jones added she would be interested in veterinary medicine. “It’s really cool to see because you have all kinds of horse medicine like ivermectin and different types, to see how a plant from back home can heal something, that would be really cool.”

“Especially since were from a big agricultural community, we can use it on our horses and cows, on any kind of animals,” Jones added.

She began the project after Christmas break, traveling to Boise one day to work in the BSU lab. For tests that took longer than a day, “Thankfully we had a professor and a PhD student that helped us,” Jones added.

Overall, the project was “fun,” she said.

EHS Freshman Sophia Gaytan took the third grand prize with $200 cash. Her project was designed to determine whether writing improves memory. She researched short-term and long-term memory, choosing to focus on short-term recall.

She asked 10 students to look at a chart of 15 images and to write what they saw under one minute and try to memorize it. A second test for the same students involved asking them to memorize and repeat a different group of images.

Gaytan developed her hypothesis to prove that writing improved short-term memory; however, her results found that memorization edged out writing as the most effective.

“These results were very, very close to figure out whether writing improved it,” she said. “However writing did have a disadvantage in ways where time was an issue, pressure was an issue, etc.”

Gaytan said her idea for the project started in the seventh grade when her class learned about different lobes of the brain and did a similar project on migraines.

“Ever since I learned more about the brain, and how everything works, it was inspiring to me,” she said. “When I learned I had to do a STEM Fair project I wanted to do something that related to the brain.”

She said future projects would include more studies on the brain and long-term memory. She believes people could benefit from studies such as hers.

“There is very little information about the brain, since everyone’s brains change over time or conditions, and things like that,” Gaytan said. “Learning about it more and more based on STEM projects could really improve our knowledge, and figure out maybe I can do this test and change it into something better.”

Gaytan said she recommends students enter the STEM Fair at least once.

“You might have a chance on winning as well.”

STEM Fair poster contest winners

Winners of the STEM Fair poster contest were also announced on Wednesday.

Young artists throughout the Elko County School District submitted drawings and paintings of people relating to science, technology, engineering and math.

Kate Wallace, a seventh-grader from Adobe Middle School, said she worked on her poster in her art class, taking about a month to complete it with colored pencil and marker media.

Using the slogan “there’s science in the big and the little,” she designed her poster to reflect that idea.

“There’s always science way out in the universe and down to the smallest of cells and atoms,” Wallace said, adding it was her first time entering the contest.

Northside Elementary third-grader Diane Rubio used acrylics and watercolor for her poster that featured a volcano. She likes art and it was the first time she entered the contest.

“The most fun part of making it was the volcano because I got to mix lots of colors,” Rubio said.

Mountain View Elementary fourth-grader Elizabeth Kellum, who “loves art and drawing,” designed her poster with crayons and Sharpie markers. It features a rocket ship and Albert Einstein.

“I did a report in school on Albert Einstein and I learned a lot about him,” Kellum said. “I wanted to [put] him in my poster.”

Emily Mata Bustamante, a freshman at Elko High School, won for her work.

There were no digital entries submitted for the high school category, said STEM Fair co-director Anita Collins.

All winners received a $25 gift certificate and will have their work framed by Picture This.