Owyhee celebrates Wild West homecoming

After foregoing Homecoming activities for two years due to school closure and other disruptions because of Covid-19, the students at Owyhee Combined School were excited to host Homecoming this year.

With the theme, “Wild West Homecoming”, dress up days included Ranch Hand Day, Rhinestone Cowboy, Seeing Double-Twin Day, Neon Moon, You’re a Daisy and Showdown (Owyhee Blue).

Lunch times found students competing in roping, balloon races and Indian Relay. Evening events included powderpuff football, bonfire -- with community cleanup, he-man volleyball, a comedy night featuring Native American wellness speaker and comedian Mylo Smith, and ending with semi-formal dances for junior high on Friday and high school on Saturday. Smith gave a suicide prevention presentation to the high school before the evening event.

Saturday had a full lineup of festivities including a parade, volleyball game with senior athlete recognition, football game with senior athlete recognition, and announcement of the Homecoming king and queen and prince and princess. Seniors DeCarian Sam and JosieRose Thomas were named king and queen and juniors Royce Rivas and Angel Roa-Martinez were named prince and princess.

The Lady Braves volleyball team was victorious over the Lady Railroaders 3 games to 0 and the Braves football team triumphed over the Carlin Railroaders 36-12. It was a fun week and kudos to Chrystyna Hernandez and the Student Council for your hard work in organizing the events and thank you to the school administration and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Business Council for your support.

