Owyhee Combined School Honor Roll

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined Schools announced the first semester honor roll for its junior high and high school students.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION 4.0 GPA AND UP
8th – Windsong Atkins, 4.00 10th – Bisaapi Melendez—4.00 11th – Jacob Gibson, 4.00; Lenso Hanchor, 4.00; and Tziavi Melendez, 4.25 12th – Autumn Dodson, 4.00; Nathan Patterson, 4.00; Alyna Teofilo, 4.00; and Josie-Rose Thomas, 4.00.
SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT 3.5-3.99 GPA
8th – Harli Leyva, 3.57; 10th – Rayana Atkins, 3.84 and Journie Crutcher, 3.71 11th – Kailey Couchum, 3.57; Kaden Harney, 3.71; Lilli Johnson, 3.86; and Royce Rivas, 3.71 12th – MaKinzie Cady, 3.86; Mikayla Gibson, 3.86; Dayln Thomas, 3.86; and Samuel Whitesides, 3.57
HONORS 3.0 – 3.49 GPA
7th – Nayimmi Dodson, 3.14; Hunter Smartt, 3.14; and Esmeralda Yupe, 3.29 8th – Kiowa Smartt, 3.29; 10th – Taylor Blossom, 3.29; Jayleigh Nino, 3.00; Santino Thomas, 3.29; and Makenna Thorpe, 3.29 11th – Mattisen Jones, 3.29; and Marina Smartt, 3.43; 12th – Thomas Barr, 3.29; Keeli Harney, 3.00; Brianna Manuelito, 3.14; Lane Rose, 3.29; and DeCarian Sam, 3.29.
The first semester concluded on Jan. 28.