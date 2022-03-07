Owyhee High School celebrates seniors

OWYHEE -- The Owyhee Combined School honored senior-athletes during the last home game against the Wells Leopards on Feb. 5.

Seniors recognized included four Braves, five Lady Braves, one Brave Wrestler and three managers. During the presentation, Athletic Director Lynn Manning John noted that this year has been a very difficult one due to changing COVID-19 regulations and requirements. Two seniors were unable to attend due to COVID protocols.

Most of the seniors had words of thanks to their families, friends, community and coaches. MaKinzie Cady plans to attend college and enjoy life. Autumn Dodson thanked her family and community for their support. Shaquala Smartt had heartfelt words of appreciation for her mom and family. She plans to become a pediatrician.

JosieRose Thomas plans to play volleyball or basketball at the collegiate level while earning her degree in Sports Medicine. Also honored was Mikayla Gibson.

Lane Rose appreciated his mom and friends’ support and plans to go experience college. DeCarian Sam will miss the community and said “playing in Owyhee is its own experience.” He plans to attend college. Dayln Thomas remembers earning an attendance award in elementary and advises underclassmen to “stay in school and get good grades.” He plans to acquire a higher education. Micah Johnson was recognized and was not able to attend.

Samuel Whitesides says his proudest accomplishment will be graduating. He plans to start a career after high school.

Aniya Carpenter is proud of stepping outside of her comfort zone and thanks the team for all the laughs, unforgettable experiences and memories as she is ending her position as boys varsity statistician. Alyna Teofilo is ending her tenure as boys basketball manager and appreciates her family’s support because they contributed a lot letting her manage the team the past two years. She plans to go to college to become a physician assistant. Keeli Harney was not in attendance, and was recognized for her contribution to the girls basketball team as their manager.

Good luck to our seniors, OCS is proud of you and look forward to hearing good things from you.

-----

Below are photos from Owyhee High School's Winter Senior Night on Feb. 5.

