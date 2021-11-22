Owyhee High School recognizes senior athletes

OWYHEE -- Owyhee Combined School is proud to recognize its 2021 Fall Senior-Athletes.

Nathan Patterson is the lone senior on the cross-country team. Senior football players are Lane Rose, DeCarian Sam, Dayln Thomas and Samuel Whitesides. Senior volleyball players are MaKinzie Cady, Aniya Carpenter, Autumn Dodson, Keeli Harney, Alyna Teofilo and JosieRose Thomas.

The seniors had many memories, words of advice, goals and were grateful for family, friends, coaches and community.

Nathan gave advice to his teammates. “Set yourself a goal for next year and work hard to see that goal become an accomplishment.” He plans to go to college and become an aerospace engineer.

Lane’s favorite memory is making his first touchdown as a running back. DeCarian advises his teammates to “Push yourself and give your all, and live with the results.” His best memory is delivering for his team when they needed it the most. DeCarian plans to attend college after graduation. Dayln says, “Be impeccable with your word and always do your best.” He thanks his teammates, past and present. Samuel is still weighing his options post-graduation and he encourages his team to “do better than me.”

MaKinzie’s greatest accomplishment is starting at varsity setter all four years. Her advice for teammates is “Volleyball isn’t just a sport, it’s life.” MaKinzie plans to study environmental science. Aniya advised her teammates that mistakes are mistakes for a reason, to pick yourself up, brush it off and move on. She hopes to study law to become a tribal lawyer. Autumn is doing very well in academics and athletics. Coach Claudia Crutcher says, “Autumn gives 150% and goes over and beyond what is expected.”

Studying criminology to become a criminal investigator is in the cards for Keeli, who also enjoys helping out the younger players. She feels “The purpose of life is to be happy.” Alyna plans to attend BSU to study sports medicine. She advises, “Play from your heart! Don’t let negativity determine how you play on the court.” JosieRose hopes to play volleyball or basketball at the collegiate level while studying sports medicine and becoming an athletic trainer and then a coach. She tells her teammates to have fun. OHS is proud of our senior student-athletes.

Owyhee Combined School dedicated Senior Recognition Night to former OCS Principal Gwen Anne Thacker, August 20, 1943-September 26, 2021. Mrs. Thacker was our teacher, mentor, principal and friend. She worked 38 years with the Elko County School District and we will miss her.

