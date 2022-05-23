Owyhee High School senior awarded $10,000 scholarship

OWYHEE -- Owyhee Combined School proudly announces that junior Tziavi Melendez was awarded a $10,000 scholarship to attend the University of Arizona to continue her studies and research in traditional native plants as a result of presenting her project at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia.

The scholarship is renewable for up to four years. Specifically, Melendez studied the effects of elderberry (Paiute: hubui) “Sambucus Caerulia” and fernleaf biscuit root (Paiute: doza’a) “Lomatium Dissectum” on lung cancer cells and bacteria.

The ISEF judges expressed the need for more Native doctors and expanding the use of traditional medicine.

The first step on the road to the ISEF, Melendez was awarded 2nd Grand Prize at the Elko County STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Fair. Included was a cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Atlanta.

Melendez spent countless hours researching and preparing her science board and materials. Her findings were somewhat of a surprise to her and made Melendez more eager to continue her research. The traditional plants remain in regular use in Native American communities.

Melendez is the OCS Student Body President and earned Special Recognition in the first semester Honor Roll with a 4.25 GPA. She is well-liked and respected by her peers and was recently voted Prom Princess.

Melendez is an all-around athlete, competing in volleyball, basketball and track & field, as well as a jingle dancer. She is the daughter of Lynn Manning John and Brian Melendez.

