Owyhee Lego Natives celebrate second year

OWYHEE -- The Owyhee Combined School Lego Natives are in their second year with co-advisors Kristina Bossingham and Nadia Thomas, and have accomplished very much in this short time.
Last year, the group registered with the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Robotics, and won a Judges Award for their 2018-19 project “Into Orbit.”
They signed a five-year agreement with Tesla to sponsor their team and were able to spend time video chatting with Astronaut Lieutenant Commander John Herrington of the Chickasaw Nation. Herrington visited the school seven years ago to share his experiences with our students and most of the current Lego team may not have even been in school.
This year, in only their second year, the team qualified for a spot in the Idaho South State Tournament. With the theme of “City Shaper”, the team won the Core Values Award at the Boise State Qualifier. The project the team created was improving the middle school playground: if middle schoolers can improve their own health with more exercise, it will improve the overall health of their community. The Owyhee Lego team brought home the Gracious Professionalism Award from the state tournament.
The team was honored with the opportunity to be mentored by the High Voltage Banana Robotics Team from Boise, Idaho.
The Lego team put on a demonstration for After School Program parents during a Lights Out presentation. The team has an exciting and inventive future and we look forward to seeing their achievements and team members are Sykira Shorty, Caleb Woods, Kobie Kelly, Melodee Atkins, Kelly Mosqueda, Esmeralda Yupe, and Abigail Cota. Even while competing and working hard, the team took the time to mentor younger student Kassandra Mosqueda.
Bossingham recently received an outstanding award from the Sierra Nevada Section of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), their Outstanding STEM Educator as part of the 2020 Night of the STEM Stars Awards Dinner.
“SWE is the only organization in northern Nevada that recognizes women in all three levels on their accomplishments and outstanding excellence in STEM outreach. Our organization has been deeply invested in affecting change in our community by supporting young women to be curious about STEM, to aim high and reach higher, and to recognize their well-deserved contributions to the profession. For these women, this event is both pivotal and life-changing, and for the community sponsors, truly inspirational. During these uncertain times with COVID-19, however, we have changed this year's rendition from a traditional dinner banquet to a virtual celebration to be launched on May 15th, 2020,” said Dr. Dee Frewert, Member Chair, Society of Women Engineers, SNS and Sponsor Chair on the968 Night of the STEM Stars Awards Dinner.
“Congratulations Mrs. B! You absolutely deserve this award which is a tribute to your tireless dedication to advancing STEM at OCS," said OCS Vice Principal Lynn John.
“The Lego Natives team has definitely put Owyhee on the map. They are becoming a household word among top businesses and societies. I am so proud of how hard our kids work. All I did was open the window and encourage them to fly. They took off and continue to soar to new heights!” said Bossingham. The award presentation has been changed to May 22.
Bossingham just received word that she received a Flight & Aerodynamics Camp from stemfinity.com.
According to their website, “Students will pilot hot air balloons, parachutes, gliders, planes, helicopters and rockets, all while examining abstract physics concepts such as energy conservation, buoyancy and the four forces of flight.” The team will be able to begin using the program next year.
Congratulations Ms. Bossingham and Lego Team. Our students are doing great things.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.