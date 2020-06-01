Owyhee Lego Natives celebrate second year

The Lego team put on a demonstration for After School Program parents during a Lights Out presentation. The team has an exciting and inventive future and we look forward to seeing their achievements and team members are Sykira Shorty, Caleb Woods, Kobie Kelly, Melodee Atkins, Kelly Mosqueda, Esmeralda Yupe, and Abigail Cota. Even while competing and working hard, the team took the time to mentor younger student Kassandra Mosqueda.

“SWE is the only organization in northern Nevada that recognizes women in all three levels on their accomplishments and outstanding excellence in STEM outreach. Our organization has been deeply invested in affecting change in our community by supporting young women to be curious about STEM, to aim high and reach higher, and to recognize their well-deserved contributions to the profession. For these women, this event is both pivotal and life-changing, and for the community sponsors, truly inspirational. During these uncertain times with COVID-19, however, we have changed this year's rendition from a traditional dinner banquet to a virtual celebration to be launched on May 15th, 2020,” said Dr. Dee Frewert, Member Chair, Society of Women Engineers, SNS and Sponsor Chair on the968 Night of the STEM Stars Awards Dinner.