OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School will be switching to a four-day week in the next school year, and the school administration is already making plans to keep the facility open on Fridays for students who aren’t traveling for sports and other events.

“We will maintain an open building. We will provide breakfasts and lunches,” as well as a place for students to use the Internet and for extra activities, said Vice Principal Lynn John. She said field trips also will be planned for students, giving children who don’t leave town for sports a chance to travel.

She told the Elko County School District Board of Trustees that the extra activities on Fridays using grant dollars will provide extra employment for school staff and across the community, as well.

John’s report answered a couple of concerns brought up in public comments on April 25 before the board voted for the four-day week, with Trustee Susan Neal as the lone dissenting vote. Those concerns included no place for students to go on Fridays and worries about breakfasts and lunches.

Principal Justin Streeter said “we face many challenges in Owyhee,” and he reported that attendance is down on Fridays, which has become “a serious issue.” His report to the board states that average daily attendance Mondays through Thursdays is 85.17% but on Fridays, 81.7%.

He reported that a survey went out to parents, students and staff in March. Twenty-eight of the staff responded and 23 of those favored the four-day week. Of the 106 student responses, 92 favored the four-day week, and of the 41 responses from parents, 30 were in favor.

Roughly 23% of parents responded out of 176, according to John.

Lorraine Marshall, who works in behavior health at the local hospital, said she was “concerned about the 23% of parents that responded to the survey. That concerns me a lot. I think the comment period should be extended.”

The survey was sent out on March 23, John said.

Streeter also said that a four-day week “avoids any semblance of inequity by giving the students here the same calendar as the other students in the district.”

Those speaking in favor of the four-day week pointed out that Owyhee is isolated in northern Elko County on the Idaho border, so Fridays off not only allow the school to be on the same schedule as other schools in ECSD but allow better incentives for recruiting and keeping teachers and provide more opportunities for staff hired from outside the community to visit friends and family.

“I think it will be an incentive with the four-day track. It’s hard to retain and recruit teachers. We don’t have a Walmart. We don’t have an arcade. We don’t have much to do,” said Unadel Bitt, a school bus driver.

Nearly all Owyhee students live on the Duck Valley Indian Reservations.

“A shorter work week would be very beneficial for student activities” and would allow staff to “conduct business during the work week,” said Shana Thomas Jim, the school counselor.

Trustee Matt McCarty said in making a motion to approve the four-day week that he appreciated the work Streeter and his team put into the packet of information, and “I see no reason we won’t approve it,” however, Neal said she still opposes a four-day week.

Neal also opposed the board’s decision in February to put Elko and Spring Creek schools on a four-day week, joining West Wendover, Wells, Carlin and Jackpot, which already are four-day schools. She has been concerned about students falling behind in their education with four days instead of five.

Owyhee Combined School classes will begin at 8 a.m. and classes will end at 3:45 p.m.