Owyhee schools celebrate Nevada Reading Week
Owyhee schools celebrate Nevada Reading Week

Mrs. Egan's fourth grade class

Robin Egan and her fourth grade read Fancy Nancy Travels the World. Back row, from left, Cheryl Hernandez, aide; and Robin Egan, teacher. Front row from left, Sadie, Aiden and Paisley. 

 SUBMITTED

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School participated in Nevada Reading Week March 1-6, with the theme “Open Your World -- Read.”

Each day had a reading activity and a dress up day. Activities included door decorating, creating travel brochures, making postcards from around the world, World Book database games and read a world award winner.

Each day had virtual read alouds from staff. Adding to the fun, dress up days were Dr. Seuss characters, Fancy Nancy Travels the World, world cultures, favorite book character and pajama day. It was a very successful event even while observing Covid-19 restrictions.

Cindy Middleton

Cindy Middleton

Owyhee High School English teacher Cindy Middleton dresses up for Cultures of the World on March 3. 

The Spring Book Fair was held virtually -- flyers were sent home and families given links to browse and purchase books. The two-week book fair earned over $1,000 for our school library. Thank you to all who supported this event.

Thanks to Mid America Books, the school received a box of books valued at over $800. Mid America held a drawing for a Golden Ticket and OCS was a winner. The school previewed a bundle of books and thanks to the drawing is able to keep the books for free.

Cheryl Hernandez

Cheryl Hernandez

Abuelita Cheryl, Cheryl Hernandez, Aide participates in Reading Week 2021 Cultures of the World on March 3. 

Librarian Debra Shaffer-Small said, “I am so pleased to announce that our school won a whole box of books for the library (valued at over $800). Thanks to Mid America Books donors for giving me the Golden Ticket!”

These last two months have been exciting times for the Owyhee School Library. Thank you to Ms. Shaffer-Small for all the work you do.

