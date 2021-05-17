Owyhee schools celebrate Nevada Reading Week

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School participated in Nevada Reading Week March 1-6, with the theme “Open Your World -- Read.”

Each day had a reading activity and a dress up day. Activities included door decorating, creating travel brochures, making postcards from around the world, World Book database games and read a world award winner.

Wa-Ya Hilderbrand and Myrna Hilderbrand Aides Wa-Ya Hilderbrand, left, and Myrna Hilderbrand portray favorite books characters Cruella DeVil and Luna Lovegood respectively, March 4.

Each day had virtual read alouds from staff. Adding to the fun, dress up days were Dr. Seuss characters, Fancy Nancy Travels the World, world cultures, favorite book character and pajama day. It was a very successful event even while observing Covid-19 restrictions.

Cindy Middleton Owyhee High School English teacher Cindy Middleton dresses up for Cultures of the World on March 3.

The Spring Book Fair was held virtually -- flyers were sent home and families given links to browse and purchase books. The two-week book fair earned over $1,000 for our school library. Thank you to all who supported this event.

Owhyee pre-kindergarten Earla Walker's pre-kindergarten students participating in Reading Week on March 4.

Thanks to Mid America Books, the school received a box of books valued at over $800. Mid America held a drawing for a Golden Ticket and OCS was a winner. The school previewed a bundle of books and thanks to the drawing is able to keep the books for free.

Cheryl Hernandez Abuelita Cheryl, Cheryl Hernandez, Aide participates in Reading Week 2021 Cultures of the World on March 3.