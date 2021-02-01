 Skip to main content
Owyhee students return to classroom
A collage of teachers and staff was sent to students before hybrid learning resumed on Jan. 25. Top row: Andrea Thomas, administrative secretary; Myrna Hilderbrand, IA Title VI & Victory; Linda Grunwold, kindergarten; Shana Thomas, counselor; and Rosalie Woods, third grade. Middle row: Becky Hilderbrand, attendance secretary; Shainalee Smales, school nurse; Amelia Scissons, PE teacher; Kit Julianto, art; Carla Baker, Finance Secretary; Colene Paradise, IA family liaison; Wa-Ya Hilderbrand, sub aide/custodian/secretary; and Tierra Darling, second grade. Bottom row: Robert Tate, math; Claudia Thomer, IA Title I; Darlene Paiva, food services assist. manager; and Kevin Tate, IA Victory.

 SUBMITTED

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School started the second semester in an AABB Hybrid Model for grades first through twelfth.

All Pre-K and Kindergarten students attend all day, Monday through Thursday. Fridays are virtual distance learning for all students and will be used for a more thorough deep cleaning. “A” students attend school Monday and Tuesday, while “B” students attend in person on Wednesday and Thursday.

A variety of factors determined the students’ attendance as equally as possible and to be within the mandated maximum number of people in one area.

Students are required to wear masks while on campus and secondary students maintain a distance of at least six feet. Elementary students must maintain a distance of three feet. Families are to take their child’s temperatures daily and keep them home if they are sick.

Air purifiers have been provided to classrooms.

If a child becomes sick at school, they will be sent to the school nurse and if necessary, isolated until they can be picked up.

All doors are marked and upon arrival all students report to the gym, entering and exiting through designated doors. High school doors are the only entrance to the school and any non-school staff must check in at the attendance office. School will be an adjustment, and we are in this together.

Before students returned, school nurse Shainalee Smales requested Owyhee Combined School staff to send a picture welcoming students back to school, said Title I/Title IV instructional aide Myrna Hllderbrand who created the collage.

Welcome back to the students.

