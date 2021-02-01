Owyhee students return to classroom

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School started the second semester in an AABB Hybrid Model for grades first through twelfth.

All Pre-K and Kindergarten students attend all day, Monday through Thursday. Fridays are virtual distance learning for all students and will be used for a more thorough deep cleaning. “A” students attend school Monday and Tuesday, while “B” students attend in person on Wednesday and Thursday.

A variety of factors determined the students’ attendance as equally as possible and to be within the mandated maximum number of people in one area.

Students are required to wear masks while on campus and secondary students maintain a distance of at least six feet. Elementary students must maintain a distance of three feet. Families are to take their child’s temperatures daily and keep them home if they are sick.

Air purifiers have been provided to classrooms.

If a child becomes sick at school, they will be sent to the school nurse and if necessary, isolated until they can be picked up.