PACE Coalition moves to new Elko location

PACE Coalition in Elko has moved to new offices in the Hugh D. McMullen Building, 429 Court St., Suite 2. The move gives the organization more space and more parking for visitors.

The nonprofit was launched 21 years ago and tasked by the Nevada Legislature with reducing and preventing underage alcohol consumption. It now serves communities in Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties.

The coalition’s prevention efforts have expanded to include tobacco and other drugs. PACE staff talk to students in Elko and White Pine County schools about the risks associated with substance use and promote the emotional and physical benefits of remaining substance-free. Through subgrants, PACE Coalition supports evidence-based youth programs, such as Botvin LifeSkills, that help youth make healthy choices.

PACE Coalition has a library of free brochures for parents and others seeking information about substance use and its prevention. Information about domestic violence, nutrition, Internet safety, and more is available. Visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.pacecoalition.org or call 775-777-3451.