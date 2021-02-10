 Skip to main content
Pacific moisture headed to northern Nevada
Rain, snow headed to Elko
NWS

ELKO – Three shots at precipitation are in the forecast over the next week, beginning with a 30% chance of rain Thursday evening.

Wednesday’s high in Elko is expected to reach 50 degrees under partly sunny skies. Thursday will also be warmer than average with a 70% chance of rain turning to snow Thursday night.

Rain and snow showers move out of the region Friday morning. Another shot of precipitation arrives Friday night through Saturday night. With highs in the 40s, little or no snow accumulation is expected in Elko.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with highs around 40 degrees.

The next shot at rain or snow is set for Monday -- Washington’s birthday – as highs continue to range in the lower 40s.

Like earlier storms, the biggest impact will be in western Nevada.

Up to a foot of snow is possible by Friday on the mountain tops around Lake Tahoe and 3 inches at lake level. Rain followed by snow is likely in western Nevada valleys.

