Paddy Legarza looks back on 30 years of Legarza Exploration

SPRING CREEK – Looking back on the past 30 years, Paddy Legarza didn’t imagine she would be running an earthmoving construction company.

She started working as a bookkeeper before graduating high school. Then she took on accounting and cost accounting jobs for three different construction companies.

Finally, Paddy worked for 11 years at Kafoury, Armstrong & Co. when she and her husband John took two Caterpillar dozers and a Ford pickup and started Legarza Exploration in 1992.

Becoming a small business owner wasn’t something Paddy expected. But she said early opportunities "provided a strong foundation for co-owning and then owning an active small business. All the jobs of the past prepared me for the current challenges and responsibilities.”

“Doing your best work and being responsible for what is right in front of you will generally always lead you to the next good opportunity,” she added.

Starting in Winnemucca, Legarza Exploration’s first customers were Newmont and Goldfields. They moved to Elko three years later, which was “more central to the work area,” Paddy recalled.

“For a couple of years, it truly was a ‘home’ office,” she said. “Office space was rented downtown, and later the property on Manzanita Lane was purchased for the office, shop and yard.”

“The first year was very productive, having just a couple of employees and machines,” Paddy remembered. “We thought we were pretty smart” before challenges provided a clearer perspective to them.

“From the very beginning, Legarza Exploration concentrated on its particular skill set, which was earthmoving work related to mining and exploration activities,” she explained. “This means that we could be building drill pads – where the drilling companies set up to drill – and roads into those areas either near or on a mine site, or out on a yet undisturbed area where mineral exploration is to begin.”

They served local mining companies, doing “lots of work for Newmont, some for Barrick and many companies we referred to as the Juniors that were involved in exploration for minerals.”

She said the company even built all the roads and drill pads that eventually became Long Canyon Mine.

Over the years, and due to fluctuations in the mining industry, Legarza Exploration has employed 20 to 35 full-time workers, with dozens of temporary employees. Paddy noted they peaked at about 50 between 2011 and 2013 when Noble Energy was drilling for oil in the area.

“Even with the challenges of this last couple of years, the employees have been able to stay employed full time,” she said.

Operating an earthmoving construction company has its challenges, but the biggest one is being capital intensive.

“Large machinery is expensive either to rent or to own, and it can be a balancing act to figure out which machines are needed for the work of any given year,” Paddy explained. “We have found that when the activity at the mines is down, the exploration activities are up and vice versa.”

“Changes, such as the recent purchase of Newmont and Barrick by Nevada Gold Mines, or the development of Long Canyon into a mine site, can have a large effect on the scope of services needed after the change,” Paddy continued. “For Legarza Exploration, it has generally been a change in focus more than a loss of volume.”

In 2016, due to chronic health concerns, John retired and relocated, with Paddy then purchasing his portion of ownership in the business.

“Legarza Exploration has very skilled, long term, loyal employees who desired that the company continue long term,” Paddy said. “The employee group has always considered itself a team, almost family. The company also has long-term customers who appreciate its excellent work.”

The key to running a successful company is simple, Paddy says. “If you do your best for your customers and employees every day, success happens naturally.”

The past three decades have been a rollercoaster, but Paddy said she and the company are eager for the future.

“The Legarza Exploration team is proud of its excellent reputation and 30 years of the ups and downs of the mining and exploration industry,” she said. “We look forward to 30 more years of good jobs for the employees and good services to our customers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0