Pampered Chef joins Chamber
Pictured at the Pampered Chef ribbon cutting are, from left, Mark Michelsen of the Elko Area Chamber Board; M'Kenna Jakkola, Elko Area Chamber Ambassador; Elizabeth Stanfill; Alicia Pickens, Elko Area Chamber Ambassador; Wesley Miller and Katie Miller.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — As an independent consultant for Pampered Chef, Elizabeth Stanfill gives her customers the opportunity to not just put fun back into the kitchen, but help make cooking more efficient so that more time is spent with the family.

“From hosting parties to direct ordering, I can accommodate all Pampered Chef needs,” she said. “Contact me to find out how you can earn great rewards just for hosting a fun and memorable Pampered Chef party.”

Stanfill added that virtual parties have been “a great hit.”

Pampered Chef is at 222 Silver St. and may be reached at 775-777-2005.

